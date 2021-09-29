Southfield (CW50) – For over 30 years, Forgotten Harvest has been rescuing food waste from grocery stores, markets, restaurants, and caterers in the metro Detroit area. The food rescued is delivered and distributed to residents at no cost. This is done via emergency food providers in the area.
The food is received by metro Detroit families who are food-insecure and cannot meet the cost of basic life necessities. The amount of food rescued and distributed to charities amounts to around 138,000 pounds per day, and 51,263,823 pounds total this year.
Volunteers are the backbone of organizations like Forgotten Harvest. These volunteers work to rescue, package, and distribute food, as well as work on the Forgotten Harvest Farm, where they grow, harvest, and deliver food. The volunteers also work in the offices doing administrative work. The organization has received over 55,000 hours of volunteer service hours from volunteers this year alone.
Kelli Kaschimer, Director of Volunteer & Client Services at Forgotten Harvest, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about their work in the community this year, as well as the importance of volunteer to their organization.
She mentioned that without the volunteers, Forgotten Harvest would not be able to do what they do for the community, as these individuals dedicated a lot of hours to ensuring metro Detroit families receive the food they so desperately need.
Learn more at ForgottenHarvest.org
