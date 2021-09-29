(CBS DETROIT)- Its “Hump Day,” literally, in Detroit as the city installs its 3rd round of speed humps throughout residential streets.

“They just come through here boy at record speed,” said Todd Phillips of Detroit during an interview Wednesday.

Phillips says heâ€™s tired of all the drivers speeding down his westside Detroit street.

“60, 70, it ain’t nothing but a 25 mile zone,” Phillips said.

He lives on Tyler street between Broadstreet and Petoskey for over 40 years.

In that same time he says, he and other neighbors have complained to the city, to do something about the reckless drivers.

Finally, today their calls are being answered.

“We install the street cushions on streets that we have residential request, they meet a certain set of criteria, theyâ€™re in close proximity to a public asset like a park or school,” said The City of DetroitÂ Department of Public Works deputy directorÂ CaitlinÂ Malloy-Marcon.

The city says they currently have about 20,000 resident requests to have speed humps installed on their streets.

Earlier this year Mayor Duggan announced 4,500 speed humps would be installed on residential streets. Crews here a welcomed sight for neighbors.

“We need it, the children would run out in the street chasing a ball and a lot of time the speed racers would have to avoid them and thatâ€™s not safe for our babies,” said a Detroit resident on Tyler street.

The city says speed humps differ from speed bumps because although; they are effective with forcing traffic to slow down, they will not damage cars.

The city plans to add another 350 humps before this yearâ€™s first snow fall, bringing the total for the year to 5,550.

As a reminder, the criteria that we consider for placing the speed humps is as follows: Local residential streets with speed limit of 25 mph

Priority given to streets adjacent to active schools and parks

DPD records of speeding and vehicle crashes

Street used as known â€œcut throughâ€ to or from a major road

Block housing density

Significant number of children

Resident support on the block and valid request made

