(CBS DETROIT) – Four Metro Detroiters are accused of trying to take much-needed COVID-19 relief money.
According to the Department of Justice, Antonio George, 45, of Novi; Kevin Womble, 37, of Detroit; Andrae Sims, 43, of Farmington Hills; and Sarah Vidal, 31, of Novi; are facing the charges.
The Department of Justice says these four attempted to mislead and take money involving more than $4 million in COVID-19 relief funds.
Those funds were part of a program to help struggling businesses.
If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison.
