Southfield (CW50) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Detroit has always made it their mission to provide support to metro Detroit’s youth through one-on-one mentoring. But with the thousands of kids living in the area, the organization is always in need of more volunteers.

The organization’s volunteers are referred to as “Bigs” and hey are the ones who volunteer their time to spending several hours a month with a “Little” who has been signed up for the program. This time together can help a Little have a role model in life and see the potential they have to build a better future for themselves.

The Bigs come from diverse backgrounds and bring a variety of experiences, knowledge and insight to the BBBS community. Bigs are 21 years old and up from anywhere in the Metro Detroit area. Each Big is paired with a Little, and they can do a variety of activities with them that they choose. They can read garden, see a movie, go out to lunch, go to a park, go to an event, etc. It can be anything that is little to no cost. Spending a lot of money in a mentoring relationship can blur some boundaries as well as set specific expectations about a mentor’s role.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is always looking for more Bigs, especially Black males, to help mentor the kids in Metro Detroit. You can become a Big or sign your child up to be a Little at BBBSDetroit.org

Volunteers are the only way these relationships can be formed, as the citizens of Metro Detroit, willingly giving up their time to help mentor a young person, can make a strong impact on the future of these young individuals and effect the outcome of their futures.

Jeannine Gant, President & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Detroit, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the organization, the importance of its volunteers, and how you can get involved.

She also discussed the other volunteer opportunities the organization has at its community events and in its offices.

Learn more at BBBSDetroit.org

