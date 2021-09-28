SUPERGIRL – Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
SUPERGIRL MUST PASS THE TEST OF COURAGE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team race Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for control of a magical totem that controls courage.
Supergirl and Nyxly battle and each gets a piece of the totem but learns the first person to pass the test of courage will gain control of the entire thing.
Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) is still struggling to make sense of her newfound gift.
The episode was directed by Tawnia McKiernan with story by Dana Horgan and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Brooke Pohl (#613).
Original airdate 9/28/2021.