Filed Under:CW, The Outpost

THE OUTPOST – Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

TRUST â€“ Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilley) return to the Outpost with a dubious ally.

Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) attempt to a descent on the Outpost.

Meanwhile, Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) and Wren (Izuka Hoyle) devise a plan to save the Kahvi and Talon learns about Asterâ€™s (guest star Gerrard Miller) true plan.

The episode was written by Justin Partridge and directed by Milan TodoroviÄ‡ (#3B12).

Original airdate 9/30/2021.