THE OUTPOST – Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
TRUST – Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilley) return to the Outpost with a dubious ally.
Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) attempt to a descent on the Outpost.
Meanwhile, Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) and Wren (Izuka Hoyle) devise a plan to save the Kahvi and Talon learns about Asterâ€™s (guest star Gerrard Miller) true plan.
The episode was written by Justin Partridge and directed by Milan Todorović (#3B12).
Original airdate 9/30/2021.