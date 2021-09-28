DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter Six" -- Image Number: STG206fg_0005r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Cameron Gellman as Hourman, Yvette Monreal as Wildcat, Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, Anjelika Washington as Dr. Mid-Nite and Trae Romano as Mike Dugan -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DCâ€™S STARGIRL – Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
SECOND CHANCES â€” With his world crashing down around him, Rick (Cameron Gellman) focuses his attention on protecting Solomon Grundy after learning hunters are after a bear in the woods.READ MORE: Former Daughter-in-law of Dr. Anderson Speaks Out In Support Of Anderson’s Victims, All Victims Of Sexual Abuse
Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) becomes the target of Eclipsoâ€™s (Nick Tarabay) latest plan.
Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, and Trae Romano also star.READ MORE: MDOT Update: Lane Closures On M-53 In Sterling Heights For Bridge Work
Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Steve Harper (#208).
Original airdate 9/28/2021.MORE NEWS: Man Who Posted FBI Gang Chart On Social Media Gets Probation
Every episode of DCâ€™S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in, or authentication required.