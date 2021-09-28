CORONER – Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
OLD PROBLEMS, NEW WOUNDS – A deceased John Doe forces Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Clark (Mark Taylor) to work together in the world of narcotics and therapy.
Liam (Ã‰ric Bruneau) seeks a fresh start, while Mac (Roger Cross) takes a day off to spend time with someone special.
Also starring Ehren Kassam, Kiley May, Andy McQueen, and Uni Park.
Samir Rehem directed the episode written by Shannon Masters (#307).
Original airdate 9/30/21.
Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.