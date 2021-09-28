PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Friday, October 1, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
SEASON PREMIERE – Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.
Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.
The magicians featured in the episode include Jandro, Piff the Magic Dragon, Helen Coghlan, and Paul Gertner.
Alyson Hannigan ("How I Met Your Mother") serves as host (#803).
Original airdate 10/1/2021.