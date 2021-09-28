(CBS DETROIT) – The Oakland County Health Division is launching its first clinics to administer the booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Sept. 29 in Southfield, with more clinics and locations to follow throughout the week.
To find out if you are eligible to receive the Pfizer booster dose, visit here.
“It remains essential for unvaccinated individuals to begin their series of COVID-19 vaccines to help prevent the transmission of the disease even as the Pfizer booster becomes available to those who have received two Pfizer doses,” Oakland County Health Division Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust said in a news release. “Those who are unsure about whether to get a vaccine or booster or have questions should consult a healthcare provider.”
Appointments are not required, but they are strongly recommended. For more information, visit here.
Here are the times and locations for the clinics happening this week:
Wednesday, Sept. 29
- Indoor clinic from 10 a.m.– 6 p.m. at the Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Rd., Southfield
Thursday, Sept. 30
- Drive-through clinic from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the Oakland County government campus, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac in the parking lot between the North Office Building (26 East) and the Medical Examiner’s Office (28 East)
- Indoor clinic from 10 a.m.– 6 p.m. at the Karl Richter Community Center, 300 East St., Holly
Friday, October 1
- Drive-through clinic from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Rochester Fire Dept., 277 E. 2nd St., Rochester
Saturday, October 2
- Drive-through clinic from 9 a.m. – noon at Novi Fire Station No. 4, 49375 W. 10 Mile Rd., Novi

