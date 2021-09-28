(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that bridge approach repairs on M-53 between M-59 and 18 1/2 Mile Road will require lane closures in Macomb County from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2.
COUNTY:
Macomb
COMMUNITY:
Sterling Heights
ROADWAY:
M-53
SOUTHBOUND M-53 LANE CLOSURE BEGINS:
- 10 a.m. Monday, Sep. 27, 2021
SOUTHBOUND M-53 LANE CLOSURE ENDS:
- 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021
NORTHBOUND M-53 LANE CLOSURE BEGINS:
- 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021
NORTHBOUND M-53 LANE CLOSURE ENDS:
- 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021
PROJECT DETAILS:
Bridge approaches are being rebuilt on M-53 between M-59 and 18 1/2 Mile Road.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:
Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction.
SAFETY BENEFITS:
This work will provide a smoother, safer driving surface at these bridge approaches.
