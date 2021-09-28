(CBS DETROIT) – The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a greater toll on schools as Michiganders get further into the school year.
Michigan reports another 106 new school outbreaks, mostly on K-12 campuses.
This is the fourth straight week the number of new outbreaks has grown.
The largest outbreak in the Metro Area, being reported at Warren Woods Tower High School in Macomb County.
They confirm 11 positive cases, all among students.
Despite this, we’re likely to see fewer cases reported in the coming weeks, as the state changes what it considers as ‘an outbreak.’
Now, it takes at least 3 new cases at a school, up from two.
