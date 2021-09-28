DETROIT (AP) â€” A young Detroit-area man who snapped a photo of a gang chart while cleaning an FBI office and posted it on social media was sentenced Tuesday to probation.
Publicizing the chart could have caused a â€œbloodbath,â€ said U.S. District Judge Linda Parker.READ MORE: Former Daughter-in-law of Dr. Anderson Speaks Out In Support Of Anderson’s Victims, All Victims Of Sexual Abuse
Parker said it was a serious case, but she turned down the government’s request that Anthony Cassani be locked up for three months.
â€œI donâ€™t think you need to be incarcerated to understand the gravity of what youâ€™ve done here,â€ the judge said.
In 2020, Cassani, 22, was cleaning an FBI office to reduce the risk of COVID-19 when he saw a chart of Detroit gang members. He admits taking a picture of the chart with his phone and posting it on Snapchat.
It could have gone â€œhorribly wrongâ€ if â€œsearch warrants were executed and the targets of the search warrant were prepared for the agents to come in,â€ Assistant U.S. Attorney Eaton Brown said. â€œWe’re thankful that’s not what happened.â€
Cassani pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.READ MORE: MDOT Update: Lane Closures On M-53 In Sterling Heights For Bridge Work
â€œMr. Cassani is like a lot of young men who react impulsively and immaturely. … Itâ€™s unlawful, its wrong,â€ said defense attorney Mark Gatesman, adding that young people â€œlive their lives online.â€
Cassani apologized and acknowledged the potential harm.
â€œI fully realize that what I did was not simply theft of government property,â€ he told the judge.
Parker noted that Cassani has family support and a job. She ordered 60 hours of community service and counseling to control impulsive behavior.
â€œYouâ€™re not living your life on some kind of reality show. What you do in real life has real consequences,â€ the judge said.MORE NEWS: Ford Making Its Biggest Single Manufacturing Investment Ever To Build Electric Vehicle Factories
Â© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.