DETROIT (AP) â€” A young Detroit-area man who snapped a photo of a gang chart while cleaning an FBI office and posted it on social media was sentenced Tuesday to probation.

Publicizing the chart could have caused a â€œbloodbath,â€ said U.S. District Judge Linda Parker.

Parker said it was a serious case, but she turned down the government’s request that Anthony Cassani be locked up for three months.

â€œI donâ€™t think you need to be incarcerated to understand the gravity of what youâ€™ve done here,â€ the judge said.

In 2020, Cassani, 22, was cleaning an FBI office to reduce the risk of COVID-19 when he saw a chart of Detroit gang members. He admits taking a picture of the chart with his phone and posting it on Snapchat.

It could have gone â€œhorribly wrongâ€ if â€œsearch warrants were executed and the targets of the search warrant were prepared for the agents to come in,â€ Assistant U.S. Attorney Eaton Brown said. â€œWe’re thankful that’s not what happened.â€

Cassani pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

â€œMr. Cassani is like a lot of young men who react impulsively and immaturely. … Itâ€™s unlawful, its wrong,â€ said defense attorney Mark Gatesman, adding that young people â€œlive their lives online.â€

Cassani apologized and acknowledged the potential harm.

â€œI fully realize that what I did was not simply theft of government property,â€ he told the judge.

Parker noted that Cassani has family support and a job. She ordered 60 hours of community service and counseling to control impulsive behavior.

â€œYouâ€™re not living your life on some kind of reality show. What you do in real life has real consequences,â€ the judge said.

