Southfield (CW50) – Community Connect has been following the rise of Life Remodeled for several years. As the organization has made a large impact on the restoration of Detroit’s neighborhoods through housing renovations, it has taken a larger step towards helping the community as a whole by helping those who help others.

One of Life Remodeled’s largest renovation projects was the transformation of the Durfee Elementary Middle School into the Durfee Innovation Society. Within the Durfee Neighborhood, Life Remodeled repaired 53 homes, mobilized 11,032 volunteers in six days, boarded up 534 vacant houses and removed blight on 367 blocks. But as for the school, Durfee Innovation Society was created as a dynamic environment for the best and brightest to implement their own community organizations that can provide youth programs, community resources, and create jobs.