DETROIT (AP) â€” A former treasurer for a Detroit firefighters union has been charged in connection with the embezzlement of more than $220,000 in union funds.
Verdine Day, 62, was named in a criminal complaint and scheduled to appear in federal court on bank fraud and wire fraud, the U.S. Attorneyâ€™s office in Detroit said.
About $167,900 was fraudulently obtained by checks. More than $52,100 in personal expenses, including airline flights, hotel rooms, cruises, and car insurance premiums were charged to union credit cards, authorities said.
In 2017 and 2019, more than $18,000 was charged to union credit cards for two cruises.
Day was hired by the fire department in 1986 and worked as a firefighter and engineer, according to authorities.
She was elected union treasurer in 2015 and retired from the fire department in 2019.
