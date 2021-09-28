DYNASTY – Friday, October 1, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
SEASON FINALE â€“ Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) work together on the new obstacles threatening Blakeâ€™s senatorial campaign.READ MORE: Former Daughter-in-law of Dr. Anderson Speaks Out In Support Of Anderson’s Victims, All Victims Of Sexual Abuse
Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) turns to Amanda (guest star Eliza Bennett) for help regarding Liam (Adam Huber) and their marriage.
Sam (Rafael de la Fuente), Culhane (Robert C. Riley), and Kirby (Maddison Brown) work on the finishing touches for the opening of The Sahara Club, as Sam gets advice from an unexpected source.READ MORE: MDOT Update: Lane Closures On M-53 In Sterling Heights For Bridge Work
Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) continues her scheming as Dominique (Michael Michele) worries about Jeffâ€™s (Sam Adegoke) health.
Adam (Sam Underwood) finds himself in yet another precarious position.
The episode was written by Josh Reims and Garrett Oakley and directed by Pascal Verschooris (#422).MORE NEWS: Man Who Posted FBI Gang Chart On Social Media Gets Probation
Original airdate 10/1/2021.