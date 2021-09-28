  • WWJ-TV

DYNASTY – Friday, October 1, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

SEASON FINALE â€“ Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) work together on the new obstacles threatening Blakeâ€™s senatorial campaign.

Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) turns to Amanda (guest star Eliza Bennett) for help regarding Liam (Adam Huber) and their marriage.

Sam (Rafael de la Fuente), Culhane (Robert C. Riley), and Kirby (Maddison Brown) work on the finishing touches for the opening of The Sahara Club, as Sam gets advice from an unexpected source.

Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) continues her scheming as Dominique (Michael Michele) worries about Jeffâ€™s (Sam Adegoke) health.

Adam (Sam Underwood) finds himself in yet another precarious position.

The episode was written by Josh Reims and Garrett Oakley and directed by Pascal Verschooris (#422).

Original airdate 10/1/2021.