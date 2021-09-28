RIVERDALE – Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
MOTHERâ€™S DAY IN RIVERDALE â€” Refusing to accept whatâ€™s going on around her, Alice (MÃ¤dchen Amick) creates an imaginary musical fantasy world in which the Coopers are one big happy family again.READ MORE: Former Daughter-in-law of Dr. Anderson Speaks Out In Support Of Anderson’s Victims, All Victims Of Sexual Abuse
But as her mother continues to spiral, Betty (Lili Reinhart) does her best to pull her back to reality.
Meanwhile, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) ropes Jughead (Cole Sprouse) into a family dinner with her parents, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie (KJ Apa) make a big decision about their future.READ MORE: MDOT Update: Lane Closures On M-53 In Sterling Heights For Bridge Work
Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, and Drew Ray Tanner also star.
Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams (#518).
Original airdate 9/29/2021.MORE NEWS: Man Who Posted FBI Gang Chart On Social Media Gets Probation