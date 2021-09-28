(CBS DETROIT) – Help is on the way to fight COVID-19, in the form of a pill.
Pfizer says it's testing this new pill that can keep the virus at bay if you come in close contact with someone infected.
The company says it plans to enroll more than 2,000 people in a trial to test a drug combination that also includes the use of an HIV drug.
"If successful, we believe this therapy could help stop the virus early – before it has had a chance to replicate extensively – potentially preventing symptomatic disease in those who have been exposed and inhibiting the onset of infection in others," said Mikael Dolsten, MD, PhD., Chief Scientific Officer and President, Worldwide Research, Development and Medical of Pfizer in the announcement made by Pfizer.
Results are expected by the end of the year.
This announcement comes as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots start to become available. To find out if you are eligible to receive a booster shot at this time, visit here.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.