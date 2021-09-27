MARINE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The vehicle belonging to an 84-year-old Michigan woman missing since May has been found in the St. Clair River with a body inside, police said.
Divers found the Ford Edge SUV about 30 feet from the shore in Marine City, according to the St. Clair County sheriff's office. The vehicle was located Saturday afternoon by members of the volunteer diving group Adventures with a Purpose, which had been contacted by relatives of Nadine Moses of Casco Township.
Moses was last seen May 4, with her family saying she had been experiencing memory problems. Authorities had carried out several land, water, and aerial searches in trying to find Moses.
The SUV was pulled from the river and the body was removed so that authorities could confirm the identity.
"We will be working hand in hand with the St. Clair County Medical Examiner's Office to identify the body and hopefully bring closure to a grieving family," Sheriff Mat King said.
