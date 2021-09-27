(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 7,733 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 35 deaths on Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,015,802 and 20,898 deaths as of Sept. 27.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Monday, September 20. Over the three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 2,577 per day.
The deaths announced Monday include 13 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of September 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.