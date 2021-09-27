(CBS DETROIT) – The race for governor in Michigan is heating up even more, with former President Donald Trump possibly throwing his weight behind a candidate.
In an interview yesterday, James Craig confirms he plans to meet with the former president sometime this week.READ MORE: Hispanic Heritage Month: Mexicantown Through Artist Eyes
The former Detroit Police Chief has been trying to collect endorsements for his 2022 run against Governor Whitmer.
At the Mackinaw Policy Conference, Craig stood out in a poll among his republican challengers.READ MORE: United Airlines Facing Record $1.9 Million Fine For Extended Delays
But he says the fight shouldn’t be focused on them.
It will be an uphill battle for Craig, who is up against nine other candidates for the Republican nomination.
Also, to add to his challenge, Michigan historically elects incumbent governors and has done so for the last 60 years.MORE NEWS: Ford Recalls Mustang Mach-E For Windshield, Sunroof Issues
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.