  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    06:00 AMCBS Morning News
    06:30 AMCBS Morning News
    07:00 AMCBS Mornings
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ford, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford recalls Mach-E, windshield and sunroof issues

(CBS DETROIT) – A consumer alert tonight for Ford Mustang owners, the automaker is recalling the Mustang Mach-E over windshield and sunroof issues.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the vehicle’s windshields or panoramic sunroof may detach, increasing the risk of crashing.

READ MORE: Hispanic Heritage Month: Mexicantown Through Artist Eyes

This affects about 38,000 Mach-E’s built between February 24, 2020, and July 18 of this year.

If you notice any water leaks or extra wind noise, you should contact your dealer immediately.

READ MORE: United Airlines Facing Record $1.9 Million Fine For Extended Delays

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

MORE NEWS: James Craig To Meet With Former President Trump This Week

 