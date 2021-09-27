(CBS DETROIT) – A consumer alert tonight for Ford Mustang owners, the automaker is recalling the Mustang Mach-E over windshield and sunroof issues.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the vehicle's windshields or panoramic sunroof may detach, increasing the risk of crashing.
This affects about 38,000 Mach-E’s built between February 24, 2020, and July 18 of this year.
If you notice any water leaks or extra wind noise, you should contact your dealer immediately.
