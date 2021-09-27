DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Institute of Arts soon will be welcoming school field trips for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020.
Admission and bus transportation is free for all K-12 schools in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties. The Institute of Arts is supported by a property tax in the counties.READ MORE: SUV Of 84-Year-Old Missing Since May Found In Michigan River
School groups can sign up starting Oct. 12. Before the pandemic, more than 90,000 students a year visited the art museum on field trips.READ MORE: Meet These Two Bear Cubs Who Have Become Inseparable At The Detroit Zoo
“It is hard to imagine that it has been 19 months since we’ve last heard the sounds of students and teachers exploring the galleries,” said Jason Gillespie, director of education programs.
Masks are required. Lunch or snack space cannot be provided.MORE NEWS: Delta Wants Other Airlines To Share ‘No-Fly’ Lists To Help Stop Unruly Passengers
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.