(CBS DETROIT) – A local non-profit organization, centered around helping veterans, is looking for an extra hand from other men and women in uniform.

Best for Vets is seeking volunteers to help a Vietnam War senior rehab his home.

Leonard Anderson is a Bronze Star Medal veteran, who spent many years in-and-out of shelters until Best for Vets helped him find a home.

The next phase is to give the home a little T.L.C.

Now, the organization is calling on other service men and women with skilled trades to help Mr. Anderson live more comfortably.

They’re looking for vets to volunteer their time and effort.

Anderson says he’s grateful for the home Best for Vets provided him with and is humbled by any help he receives.

“At first I didn’t take them serious because you hear that all the time,” said Anderson.

“But I took them up on it and I came over here and I been here for the last two years.”

Styron Batchelor, Director of Best for Vets says he met Anderson at a shelter in Detroit and created a bond with him after many visits.

From there, he offered him a home on Detroit’s west side and wants to continue to help the senior as much as he can.

“If you are a plumber, or someone who can do drywall, or if you are someone who knows how to install windowpanes, or if you’re a company that is a veteran owned company, we would like you to donate some of the materials and maybe some of the labor,” Batchelor said.

If you’re a veteran and would like to help Mr. Anderson, contact Best for Vets on Facebook or email Styron@bestforvets.org.

The organization can be reached at 248-982-6360.