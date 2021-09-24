(CBS DETROIT) – As cases of the Delta variant surge across the country, there’s an increased demand for the treatment that can keep patients from getting severely sick.
This is the monoclonal antibody treatment.READ MORE: Meet These Two Bear Cubs Who Have Become Inseparable At The Detroit Zoo
The FDA has granted emergency use authorization to three monoclonal antibody treatments so far.READ MORE: Delta Wants Other Airlines To Share ‘No-Fly’ Lists To Help Stop Unruly Passengers
A doctor with the Mayo Clinic says the treatment has shown encouraging results.
For more information on the monoclonal antibody treatment, visit here.MORE NEWS: Veteran Needs Help With Home Repairs
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.