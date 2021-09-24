EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court will look at the life sentence of a man who was a teenager in 2009 when he was charged with a notorious kidnapping and murder in suburban Detroit.
Robert Taylor, now 29, is serving a life sentence with no chance for parole for his role in the death of Matt Landry, who was kidnapped from outside a sandwich shop in Eastpointe.READ MORE: Fritz Erickson Fired As President At Northern Michigan University
Taylor was 16 at the time of the crime, a key issue at sentencing. Life sentences are no longer automatic for teens convicted of murder.
The Supreme Court said Thursday it will hear arguments next year about whether a Macomb County judge properly weighed many factors, including Taylor’s family life and home environment, when she ordered a life sentence.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 6,080 New COVID-19 Cases, 82 Deaths
The court in 2020 similarly looked at the life sentence of Taylor’s co-defendant, Ihab Masalmani, who was 17 at the time of Landry’s death.
The court let the sentence stand with a brief order. Three justices, including Chief Justice Bridget McCormack, were in favor of granting a new sentencing hearing.MORE NEWS: LA SED Senior Center Helps Spanish Speaking Seniors With Quality Of Life, While Offering Diverse Programs
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.