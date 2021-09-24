  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:drunken-driving crash killed michigan state trooper, Guilty Plea, Michigan State Trooper, Thomasina Jones pleads guilty, Trooper Caleb Starr

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A woman has been convicted in a drunken-driving crash that killed a Michigan state trooper last summer.

Thomasina Jones pleaded guilty Thursday in Ionia County Circuit Court to second-degree murder, operating a vehicle with a high blood-alcohol content causing death, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and driving on a suspended, revoked or denied license.

READ MORE: Fritz Erickson Fired As President At Northern Michigan University

Trooper Caleb Starr, 33, was driving east of Grand Rapids in Boston Township in July 2020 when a vehicle crossed the center line from the opposite direction and smashed into his patrol car, police said.

Jones’ blood-alcohol level was 0.23, about three times over Michigan’s legal limit, another trooper testified during her preliminary hearing in December.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 6,080 New COVID-19 Cases, 82 Deaths

Her vehicle was traveling 100 mph (160 kph) at the time of a crash, according to authorities.

Jones is from the Four Corners region in southern Utah, but she had been staying in Ionia County at the time of the crash.

MORE NEWS: LA SED Senior Center Helps Spanish Speaking Seniors With Quality Of Life, While Offering Diverse Programs

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.