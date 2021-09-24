  • WWJ-TV

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — The president of Northern Michigan University was fired Friday.

NMU’s governing board voted 8-0 to dismiss Fritz Erickson, who had led the Upper Peninsula school since July 2014.

The Superior Dome, is listed it as the fifth-largest dome and largest wooden dome in the world, Marquette, Michigan. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

“There are good things that have happened, but we can and must do more,” said trustee Steve Young.

Erickson’s contract was supposed to expire in 2023.

Erickson was a vice president at Ferris State University before moving to NMU. He also worked at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Eastern Washington University and Michigan Tech University.

NMU has approximately 7,600 students in Marquette, 165 miles northwest of the Mackinac Bridge.

