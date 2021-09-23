(CBS DETROIT) – The University of Michigan is taking a different approach when it comes to sexual misconduct among students or staff.
It includes new rules for addressing allegations against students, different from employees, and clarifies how to report misconduct.
Among the big changes:
- Employees who are found in violation of a sexual-based misconduct now have a process to appeal.
- Students now have the option to use a university-provided advisor early in the investigation process.
These new policies take effect on Oct. 1.
The changes come in the wake of two high-profile cases at U of M; one against former football team doctor Robert Anderson and another against former provost Martin Philbert.
An outside law firm found that the university knew of allegations in both cases but failed to act.
