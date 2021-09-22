Southfield (CW50) – Mark Moreno, Executive Director of Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, depends from a family who immigrated from Mexico to Oklahoma, then migrated up to Michigan, building a foundation as agricultural workers, eventually leading to working on the rail road at Michigan Central Station.
Moreno uses his position at MHSS to help opportunities like his family had continue in the state of Michigan. The Chamber supports the 20,000 Hispanic businesses and nearly 500,000 Latino consumers. Hispanics and Latinos represent over 18% of the U.S. population, so the impact of those communities to a state's economy can be large and support to find equality in the business world is a must.
The increase in skilled trades positions over the years has helped increase the Hispanic community prosper and grow economically, which in-turn leads to an increase in purchasing power for the community.
Moreno joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about his family's roots in Detroit, and how the ever-growing Hispanic and Latino population is helping the state's economy.
The Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce holds events through out the year, supporting the Hispanic and Latino community. One upcoming event is their Annual Fiesta Hispana Gala. this year's gala will be on December 3rd at the MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit, from 6pm-1am. Register online at MHCC.org.
