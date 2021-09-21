FLAT ROCK, Mich. (AP) — Some residents in a southeastern Michigan community were told Monday they could return to their homes, about three weeks after gasoline from a Ford Motor factory was reported in the sewer system.
The area in Flat Rock, known as Zone 2, has 635 homes. An evacuation was not recommended by health authorities, but some residents had left temporarily while the impact was investigated.
“I’m pleased that Zone 2 residents now have assurance that the gas leak is not impacting the air quality in their homes,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive.
"Out of an abundance of caution, our recommendation to Zone 1 residents is that they remain evacuated until we know from the data that they can return home," Khaldun said.
Zone 1 has about 500 homes.
Ford is providing lodging and other compensation for Flat Rock residents, 25 miles south of Detroit.
