(CBS DETROIT) – Protesters took to the streets of Detroit on Sept. 21, calling on the Biden Administration to grant immigrant status to Haitians attempting to cross the U.S. border in Texas.
Supporters gathered at Clark Park on the city's Southwest side petitioning for citizenship for thousands of Haitian migrants.
Organizers from the coalition defend affirmative action, integration & immigrant rights, and fight for equality by any means necessary.
The group, commonly known as BAMN, says they're rallying for all immigrant communities.
The group is pushing for lawmakers to sanction refugee status to migrants and put an end to deportations.
Advocates say the demands to pass legislation to secure citizenship is moral and imperative to show clear support for immigration reform.
The Department of Homeland Security announced on Twitter they are committed to processing migrants in a safe orderly and humane way to ensure the safety and dignity of migrants.
