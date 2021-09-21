Detroit Animal Care & Control Providing Medical Care For Strays Hoping To Be AdoptedDetroit Animal Care and control has about 100 dogs on any given day waiting to be adopted out. Crews bring in about 20 strays per day, some which are injured. With a Vet and state of the art med equipment the center can now treat those injured animals there.

Wayne County Prosecutor: I Need Help As Cases RiseThe chief law enforcer in Michigan's largest county is pleading with retired assistant prosecutors to join her staff after a wave of departures and a “staggering” number of crimes in the Detroit area.

Woman Charged After Daughter, 3, Found Dead In Garbage BagA Michigan woman has been charged with murder days after her 3-year-old daughter's body was found with stab wounds inside a garbage bag, authorities said.

Michigan Rep To Fellow Lawmaker: I Hope 'Your Car Explodes'A Michigan lawmaker told another lawmaker that he hoped her “car explodes on the way in,” according to text messages filed in court to support a request for a personal protection order.

Judge Sets March Trial For 5 Men In Michigan Governor PlotA judge set a March 8 trial for five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Some In Flat Rock Who Evacuated After Gas Leak Can ReturnSome residents in a southeastern Michigan community were told Monday they could return to their homes, about three weeks after gasoline from a Ford Motor factory was reported in the sewer system.