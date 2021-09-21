(CBS DETROIT) – First lady Jill Biden plans to visit Royal Oak this Friday, Sept. 24, as part of a tour highlighting students’ return to in-person learning.
She’ll be joined by Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and representative Andy Levin at Oakland Community College.
The purpose of the “Return to School Road Trip” tour is to showcase schools that have safely returned to in-person learning.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.