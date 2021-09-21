(CBS DETROIT) – Things at the Detroit Animal Care and Control looking much different than nearly 2 years ago.

“We have a state-of-the-art digital x-ray machine, we have state of the art in-house equipment to do blood work and we have a fully equipped surgical suite,” said Patricia Bigwood, senior shelter Veterinarian with Detroit animal care and control

All of which was not here just 18 months, the lab equipment coming in just last week. Bigwood says, they are now able to provide treatment to injured stray animals, like a stray who came in last week with severe nose lacerations due to someone placing a muzzle on him for an extended time.

“I’m very happy it seems to be holding off and we won’t need to do another surgery,” Bigwood said.

She says he’ll be ready for adoption in another week or so. That’s the goal here, staff hoping to save the injured strays as oppose to euthanizing, but with that comes over crowding at the shelter, making the need for adoption even greater.

“We generally have over 100 animals in the shelter at any given time,” said Bigwood.

With about 20 animals coming in on a daily, Bigwood says there are ways people can help with the huge stray population in the city.

“If you lost your dog, come look for it, it’s a possibility it might be here, microchipping is huge,”

Bigwood also says having your dog spade or neutered can cut down on the stray population.

For more information on pet adoption visit.

https://detroitmi.gov/dacc

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.