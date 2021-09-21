  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    10:00 PMFBI: International
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chevy bolt update, free battery replacement, GM Chevy Bolt

(CBS DETROIT) – Help is on the way for some chevy bolt owners, a long-awaited battery fix is coming next month.

Bolt models from 2017 to 2019 will get five new battery modules.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 98 New COVID-19 Outbreaks In K-12 Schools

The replacement will be free of charge for owners.

GM says battery production has also resumed at LG plants in Michigan.

All Chevy Bolts are still under a recall, over reports the battery can catch fire.

READ MORE: US Probes Takata Air Bags In 200 Models From 20 Automakers

The automaker has previously urged owners to not leave the electric vehicle charging overnight, or while unattended.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

MORE NEWS: Toyota Scraps V8 In Tundra Redesign, Adds Hybrid Powertrain

 