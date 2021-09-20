MDOT: Final Adopt-A-Highway Cleanup Of 2021 Starts September 25The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that thousands of volunteers will participate in the final Adopt-A-Highway program of the year, which will be happening from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3.

Invasive Species Found After Mid-Michigan Dam FailuresWhen the Tittabawassee River roared through after last year’s dam failures, it brought with it a flood of invasive species.

Recall Effort Launched In Alma After Migrant Housing VoteThree officials in a mid-Michigan community are being targeted for recall after voting in favor of a zoning change that would allow housing for young migrant boys who crossed the U.S. border.

Virus Concerns Prompt Cancellation Of Annual Fort FrightA popular Halloween-themed event held annually in northern Michigan has been canceled this fall due to concerns over the coronavirus that include the rising number of cases of the Delta variant in the area.

FBI Investigates 2 Bombs Found Near Northern Michigan StoresThe FBI said two explosive devices recently found outside cellphone stores in northern Michigan are believed to be linked to letters found last month in the Upper Peninsula.

Application Period Open For Detroit Business Grant ProgramApplications are being accepted for the latest round in a program that awards competitive grants and other resources to entrepreneurs in Detroit.