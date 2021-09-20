(CBS Detroit) President Biden is easing travel restrictions and will allow foreigners to visit the US starting in November, all they need is proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.
Those hoping for fewer restrictions at the border will have to wait.
Despite today's announcement, the US also extended its travel restrictions at the Canadian border.
The order, now banning non-essential travel through October 21st.
Canada is already allowing US travelers to visit, provided they are vaccinated.
