  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMRelief from Inflammation
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Biden, covid-19, Travel

(CBS Detroit) President Biden is easing travel restrictions and will allow foreigners to visit the US starting in November, all they need is proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.

Those hoping for fewer restrictions at the border will have to wait.

READ MORE: Ford, One of Many Automakers Under Investigation Over Use of Recalled Takata Airbag Inflators

Despite today’s announcement, the US also extended its travel restrictions at the Canadian border.

READ MORE: Ford’s Flat Rock Plant Returns To Full Production After Gas Leak

The order, now banning non-essential travel through October 21st.

Canada is already allowing US travelers to visit, provided they are vaccinated.

MORE NEWS: African World Festival Vendors in Detroit Told To Pack Up Over Permit Issues

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.