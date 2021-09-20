  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMRelief from Inflammation
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit, DeVante' Jones, Wayne County Sheriff

(CBS Detroit) – Officials are asking for anyone to come forward with information on the shooting death of 23-year-old, Devante Jones, a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy who was shot earlier Monday morning.

Jones was off-duty when his vehicle was shot several times while dropping someone off near east Forest and Chrysler Service Drive.

READ MORE: Ford, One of Many Automakers Under Investigation Over Use of Recalled Takata Airbag Inflators

Jones was rushed to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where he later died.

READ MORE: Ford’s Flat Rock Plant Returns To Full Production After Gas Leak

Both Detroit police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s office are now investigating.

MORE NEWS: African World Festival Vendors in Detroit Told To Pack Up Over Permit Issues

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.