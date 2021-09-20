Ford, One of Many Automakers Under Investigation Over Use of Recalled Takata Airbag InflatorsFord is just one automaker also facing an investigation tonight overuse of Takata airbag inflators.

Ford’s Flat Rock Plant Returns To Full Production After Gas LeakProduction is back in full swing tonight at ford's flat rock plant- less than a month after a gas leak there forced 1,200 families from their homes.

African World Festival Vendors in Detroit Told To Pack Up Over Permit IssuesA community organizer is speaking out tonight after he was forced to shut down the African World Festival over the weekend.

President Biden To Ease Travel Restrictions, But Will Have To Wait Until November, Including Canada and MexicoPresident Biden is easing travel restrictions and will allow foreigners to visit the US starting in November, all they need is proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.

Officials look for answers in the killing of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy, Devante JonesOfficals are asking for anyone to come forward with information on the shooting death of 23-year-old, Devante Jones, a Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy who was shot earlier Monday morning.

Michigan Reports 7,185 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.