(CBS Detroit) Production is back in full swing tonight at ford’s flat rock plant- less than a month after a gas leak there forced 1,200 families from their homes.
Ford says it has replaced underground pipes responsible for leaking gas into the city’s sewer system.READ MORE: Ford, One of Many Automakers Under Investigation Over Use of Recalled Takata Airbag Inflators
New above-ground piping is now being used.READ MORE: African World Festival Vendors in Detroit Told To Pack Up Over Permit Issues
Flat Rock confirming last week, all the remaining gas is out of the sewer system.
Homeowners are not in the clear, yet the EPA wants to conduct more indoor air sampling, before giving the all-clear.MORE NEWS: President Biden To Ease Travel Restrictions, But Will Have To Wait Until November, Including Canada and Mexico
