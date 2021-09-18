DYNASTY – Friday, September 24, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
RUNNING AWAY – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies), Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Kirby (Maddison Brown) take a trip to Los Angeles in the hopes of settling the unsettling, resulting in some very bad ideas.READ MORE: Rolling Stone Magazine Named ‘Respect’ #1 Song Of All Time
Adam (Sam Underwood) presents his research to the board, who is impressed, but there is more in store for him.
Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) remains annoyed that Dominique (Michael Michele) is nowhere to be found and exhibits disturbing behavior.READ MORE: Trump Endorses Election Fraud Lawyer For Michigan AG
Culhane (Robert C. Riley) tries to fix Blake’s (Grant Show) mess and is surprised by the results.
Cristal (Daniella Alonso) has a heart-to-heart with Amanda (Eliza Bennett).
The episode was written by Elaine Loh and directed by Robbie Countryman (#420).MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 5,616 New COVID-19 Cases, 68 Deaths
Original airdate 9/24/2021.