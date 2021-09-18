ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
CLOSE ENCOUNTERS – Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) continue to search for a way to stop Jones.
Michel (Michael Vlamis) is worried about Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and elsewhere, Isobel (Lily Cowles) finds a big piece of the puzzle.
Also starring Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino, and Amber Midthunder the episode was directed by America Young and written by Alanna Bennett, Leah Longoria & Steve Stringer (309).
Original Airdate 9/20/2021