WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 9:30pm on CW50
WHAT LIES BENEATH – Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) head for the ocean, joined by Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu), when 10 anglers disappear from around Wellington Harbour in mysterious circumstances.
Dean Hewison directed the episode written by Nick Ward, Paul Yates, and Amanda Alison (#201).
Original airdate 8/15/2021.
Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.