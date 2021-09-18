  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    04:00 AMOrigins
    04:30 AMAnimals Unleashed
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    06:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coroner, CW

CORONER – Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

A BROKEN SYSTEM – A night of partying lands Ross (Ehren Kassam) in the middle of a murder investigation and Jenny (Serinda Swan) is forced to sit on the sidelines.

READ MORE: Rolling Stone Magazine Named ‘Respect’ #1 Song Of All Time

Also starring Roger Cross, Kiley May, Andy McQueen, and Uni Park.

READ MORE: Trump Endorses Election Fraud Lawyer For Michigan AG

Gloria Kim directed the episode written by Nathalie Younglai (#306).

Original airdate 9/23/21.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 5,616 New COVID-19 Cases, 68 Deaths

Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.