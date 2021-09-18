CORONER – Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
A BROKEN SYSTEM – A night of partying lands Ross (Ehren Kassam) in the middle of a murder investigation and Jenny (Serinda Swan) is forced to sit on the sidelines.
Also starring Roger Cross, Kiley May, Andy McQueen, and Uni Park.
Gloria Kim directed the episode written by Nathalie Younglai (#306).
Original airdate 9/23/21.
Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.