IN THE DARK – Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
ONE STEP CLOSER – With the walls closing in, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Trey (Dewshane Williams) make a desperate move.READ MORE: Rolling Stone Magazine Named ‘Respect’ #1 Song Of All Time
Also starring Keston John, Matt Murray and Theodore Bhat.READ MORE: Trump Endorses Election Fraud Lawyer For Michigan AG
Clara Aranovich directed the episode written by Yael Zinkow & Annie Hayes (#311).MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 5,616 New COVID-19 Cases, 68 Deaths
Original airdate 9/22/2021.