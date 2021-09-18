  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:CW, In The Dark

IN THE DARK – Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

ONE STEP CLOSER – With the walls closing in, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Trey (Dewshane Williams) make a desperate move.

Also starring Keston John, Matt Murray and Theodore Bhat.

Clara Aranovich directed the episode written by Yael Zinkow & Annie Hayes (#311).

Original airdate 9/22/2021.