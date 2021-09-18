THE OUTPOST – Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
JAKE STORMOEN DIRECTS – Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilley) must make a very difficult choice.
Meanwhile, Zed (Reece Ritchie) returns to the Outpost with a heavy burden.
The episode was written by Rebecca Rosenberg and directed by Jake Stormoen (#3B11).
Original airdate 9/23/2021.