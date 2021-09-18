RIVERDALE – Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
REIGN OF TERROR — After learning that a friend has gone missing, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) enlists help from Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) to investigate the disappearance.
Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) plants doubt in Kevin’s (Casey Cott) mind, which leads him to confront Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) about the ministry.
Finally, an explosion at the mines leaves several lives hanging in the balance.
KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star.
Nathalie Boltt directed the episode written by Devon Turner (#517).
Original airdate 9/22/2021.