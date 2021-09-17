FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A pilot safely landed his single-engine aircraft in a field after encountering mechanical trouble on Sept. 16, in the afternoon, Michigan State Police said.
The 33-year-old pilot was able to land the plane with no damage or injuries in Handy Township in Livingston County, southeast of Lansing, police said.READ MORE: FBI Asks Public's Help After Explosives Found In N. Michigan
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.READ MORE: October Trial Postponed For 5 Men In Michigan Governor Plot
FAA records show the plane was manufactured in 1976 and registered to a company based in Delaware.MORE NEWS: Rochester Hills Contractor Convicted In Embezzlement Of Postal Service Funds
