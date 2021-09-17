  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Handy Township, Livingston County, Michigan State Police, pilot lands his single-engine aircraft, pilot lands plane due to mechanical trouble

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A pilot safely landed his single-engine aircraft in a field after encountering mechanical trouble on Sept. 16, in the afternoon, Michigan State Police said.

The 33-year-old pilot was able to land the plane with no damage or injuries in Handy Township in Livingston County, southeast of Lansing, police said.

READ MORE: FBI Asks Public's Help After Explosives Found In N. Michigan

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

READ MORE: October Trial Postponed For 5 Men In Michigan Governor Plot

FAA records show the plane was manufactured in 1976 and registered to a company based in Delaware.

MORE NEWS: Rochester Hills Contractor Convicted In Embezzlement Of Postal Service Funds

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.