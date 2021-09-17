(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,616 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 68 deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 988,725 and 20,665 deaths as of Sept. 17.
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, July 30. Over the three days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 2,808 per day.
The deaths announced Friday includes 36 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.