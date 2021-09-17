(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a suspect wanted in connection to a critical assault.
On Friday, Sept. 17, at approximately 1:40 a.m. in the area of Whitlock and Heyden, the suspect threw accelerant on the 40-year-old female victim and set her on fire.
She was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.
The suspect is believed to be Vernon Woods Jr., 23, who is 5’3” and 135 pounds.
If anyone knows where this suspect is located, please call the Detroit Police Department's Arson Unit at 313-596-2940 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
